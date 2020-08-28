 Skip to Content

Rockford to close storm debris dumping sites on Sunday

New
10:24 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will close storm debris dumping sites on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Crews will continue to pick up storm debris from right of way trees by request, but residents must dispose of private tree debris.

Rock River Disposal will also collect tree debris as long as it meets specific requirements:

  • Biodegradable brown paper bags are preferred for yard waste
  • You can also use a 32 gallon garbage can with a large "X" marked on all sides
  • Branches and sticks should be no larger than 4 inches in diameter.
  • Branches should be no longer than 3 feet in length
  • Branches must be tied with twine and weigh no more than 25 lbs.

Residents can also dump at Rock River Valley Compost in Cherry Valley. There is a charge of $50/ton, with a 1 ton minimum. Call Rock River Valley Compost at 815-874-5870 for more information.

Storm damage in Rockford, Aug. 10, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content