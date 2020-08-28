Rockford to close storm debris dumping sites on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will close storm debris dumping sites on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Crews will continue to pick up storm debris from right of way trees by request, but residents must dispose of private tree debris.

Rock River Disposal will also collect tree debris as long as it meets specific requirements:

Biodegradable brown paper bags are preferred for yard waste

You can also use a 32 gallon garbage can with a large "X" marked on all sides

Branches and sticks should be no larger than 4 inches in diameter.

Branches should be no longer than 3 feet in length

Branches must be tied with twine and weigh no more than 25 lbs.

Residents can also dump at Rock River Valley Compost in Cherry Valley. There is a charge of $50/ton, with a 1 ton minimum. Call Rock River Valley Compost at 815-874-5870 for more information.