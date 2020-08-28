Rockford Art Museum engages local youth in new program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Art Museum helps the next generation of artists through a new program engaging local youth in art.

The musuem worked with John Brantley's Neighborhood Networking Program to help 50 local youth this week.

"Our hope is to give youth an outlet to share and process what’s going on in this important phase of life – and to realize that art is so much more than a framed picture on a wall,” Rockford Art Museum Executive Director Carrie Johnson said.

RAM offered hands-on art programming for participants starting Thursday. Youth helped make a mural on Friday. Those involved got a personal box of art materials so they can continue making art at home.

Rockford Art Museum reopened on July 6, with smaller groups, new health and safety protocols in place. The museum also offered free admission through the end of the year.