Protesters arrested at fifth City Market demonstration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Market's fifth protest in a row ended in at least four arrests and tense moments between demonstrators and police in downtown Rockford.

Demonstrators have targeted City Market as a place to disrupt what protesters have called complacency when it comes to police brutality and systemic racism, including alleged misconduct in the Rockford Police Department.

Dozens of Rockford officers stood by at City Market as protesters, for the first time, retreated down several blocks. City officials have maintained for weeks that protesters would be arrested if they disrupted traffic or failed to keep the peace.

13 WREX's cameras were rolling when four people were arrested, though it's not known yet what they are charged with or whether there were any more arrests.

With protesters moving out of the designated protest area by the market, tense moments ensued and Rockford Police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand even said over a loudspeaker that protesters were not being peaceful.

Protesters eventually moved to a nearby park where they dispersed.

The group has maintained that they will be at every City Market until the end of the season in September.