Prosecutors to seek stiff penalties for cops in Floyd death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd say they will seek stiff sentences if the men are convicted. In documents filed Friday, prosecutors noted that Floyd was vulnerable and treated with particular cruelty. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. A judge has discretion to order up to 15 years on the murder counts under the state’s sentencing guidelines. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 40 years.