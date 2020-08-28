Media watchdog urges Libyan gov’t to release reporter

CAIRO (AP) — A media watchdog is urging Libyan authorities to immediately release a local journalist detained while covering recent anti-government protests in the capital Tripoli. Libyan radio journalist Sami al-Sharif was detained Sunday by men in military uniforms affiliated with the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, according to a statement released late Thursday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Protesters had rallied in Tripoli and other western provinces over corruption and deteriorating economic conditions for several days in a row earlier this week.