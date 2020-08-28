Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (18-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-17, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.55 ERA) Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 4.41 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The Reds are 7-9 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 46 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 10, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-7 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 37 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads them with six, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 hits and has 23 RBIs.

David Bote leads the Cubs with 17 RBIs and is batting .214.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.