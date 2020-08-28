Late-week storms usher in cooler weather for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A vigorous cold front spells one thing: cooler temperatures!

90°+ stretch finally ends:

After five days of 90°+ temperatures, cooler weather settles in for the weekend.

After five consecutive days where highs in Rockford topped the 90° mark, the stretch finally comes to an end. The average high temperature since Sunday is 94°, but it drops to 77° by next week.

A potent cold front is going to act as a squeegee in the atmosphere, pushing the moisture and heat out of the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures this weekend are going to stay in the upper 70s with noticeably less humidity. The drier air is going to spell out a return to sunshine and a beautiful weekend.

Cooler weather settles in through much of the next seven days.

You might notice the cooler temperatures as early as Saturday morning. Lows by early Saturday drop into the lower 60s, a far cry from the lower 70s the last few days have started with.

A fall-like start is likely for early Sunday, with most areas bottoming out in the 50s. Cool morning temperatures remain in the forecast over much of the next work week, as temperatures generally remain at or slightly below average.

Cooler weather here to stay?:

With the start of meteorological fall right around the corner, at least a few residents in the Stateline are probably looking forward cooler weather. The Climate Prediction Center shows a signal that cooler-than-average temperatures are favored through the first ten days of September.

September is a month of big and dramatic changes from the start of the month to finish of the month. The average high temperature for September 1st is 80°, but by September 30th, that average high drops a solid 10°. Low temperatures drop even more drastically, with average lows to start the month typically near 59°. By the end of September, average lows plummet to 46°.