EU urges Turkey to stop Med drilling, speeds sanction work

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union is urging Turkey to stop drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean and is ordering EU officials to speed up work on sanctions. EU foreign ministers on Friday discussed a series of possible measures as tensions between Turkey and Greece mount to breaking point. The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the measures could be extended to port bans on Turkish ships. EU leaders will discuss which measures to use should Turkey fail to come around, at a summit in Brussels on Sept. 24-25. Meanwhile, Greece and the United Arab Emirates have begun joint air force training exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, in the latest build-up of military forces in the region.