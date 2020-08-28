Friday Fun at Home – Looking Back

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday Fun at Home started back in April as a way for sports director Derek Bayne and his son Julian to give people ideas on how to stay active and have fun while staying home during the pandemic. Twenty weeks later, we're still at home for the most part, but Julian is heading back to school. That means this will be the final installment of Friday Fun at Home.

We're going to look back on some of our favorite moments from the first 19 editions of Friday Fun. We had a lot of adventures. Hopefully some of those inspired you to be more active, or at least gave you something to smile about heading into the weekend. Julian and Derek hope you enjoy our final edition of, "Friday fun, Friday fun, Friday, Friday, Friday fun!"