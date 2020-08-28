 Skip to Content

Friday Fun at Home – Looking Back

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:33 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday Fun at Home started back in April as a way for sports director Derek Bayne and his son Julian to give people ideas on how to stay active and have fun while staying home during the pandemic. Twenty weeks later, we're still at home for the most part, but Julian is heading back to school. That means this will be the final installment of Friday Fun at Home.

We're going to look back on some of our favorite moments from the first 19 editions of Friday Fun. We had a lot of adventures. Hopefully some of those inspired you to be more active, or at least gave you something to smile about heading into the weekend. Julian and Derek hope you enjoy our final edition of, "Friday fun, Friday fun, Friday, Friday, Friday fun!"

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content