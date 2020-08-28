FAA faults Chicago for jet that skidded off slick runway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials want to fine Chicago nearly $1.6 million after a plane slid off a slick runway at O’Hare Airport last November. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Chicago Department of Aviation failed to maintain safe operations during snowy and wet runway conditions. The FAA says a city plan requires the airport to take certain safety measures if crews on two consecutive flights report poor braking conditions while landing. The FAA says that happened three separate times before an Envoy flight slid off an O’Hare runway on Nov. 11, 2019.