Conventions highlight aggressive fact-check efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — At first, Rachel Maddow was almost apologetic, but that faded away. MSNBC mounted an aggressive on-air fact-checking operation during the Republican national convention, often breaking in to its telecast to question some of the claims made from the stage. Both Maddow and CNN’s Daniel Dale aired “lightning-round” fact-checks following President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday night. The frequency of pre-taped speeches enabled MSNBC to call in experts to help with its fact-checking. Critics have wondered why MSNBC did not make such a similar robust effort for Democrats and say some of the things the network has pointed out is open to interpretation.