Congolese Nobel Peace laureate Mukwege faces death threats

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations human rights chief is calling for a quick investigation into death threats against Congolese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege. Michelle Bachelet says Mukwege is a “true hero” for his work as a human rights defender. The doctor founded a hospital in eastern Congo that is renowned for its work treating survivors of sexual violence. U.N. human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville says it’s difficult to say who is behind the death threats, but he notes that Mukwege has repeatedly denounced human rights violations in Congo.