Chicago plays New York City FC after shutout victory

Chicago Fire (2-4-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-5-0, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Chicago plays New York City FC.

New York City FC finished 18-6-10 overall and 11-1-5 at home in the 2019 season. New York City FC scored 64 goals a season ago and recorded 43 assists.

The Fire compiled a 10-12-12 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home games. Chicago scored 55 goals last season and recorded 36 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.