Catholics resume First Communions and baptisms outdoors

Across the United States, parishes’ celebrations of sacraments and rites have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus. But, under tents and with folding chairs, Catholics have been resuming First Communions and baptisms outdoors. One Los Angeles church hosts up to seven outdoor services to accommodate about 200 socially distanced baptisms on Saturdays. Although pastors acknowledge these are trying times, they say COVID-19 has taught them the “importance of going back to the basics.”