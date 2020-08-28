Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro’s governor from office due to corruption charges and authorities say they’re carrying out scores of raids and more than a dozen arrests in the case. Brazil’s main prosecutor’s office said Friday that former federal judge Wilson Witzel was removed from office for 180 days while being investigated. The order by the Superior Court of Justice can be appealed to the Supreme Court. Witzel’s lawyerssay they’re surprised by the order and are waiting for access to the court’s decision to decide their next legal steps. Investigators sayt he case involves fraudulent contracts to benefit companies linked to Witzel.