Berlin police brace for virus protest as court overturns ban

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests at the weekend by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. Authorities in the German capital had banned the protests, citing previous demonstrations during which participants flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing. Germany has seen a rise in the number of virus infections in recent weeks and officials had expressed concern that protesters might contribute to the spread of coronavirus. Protest organizers had appealed the ban and a regional administrative court ruled Friday that the rallies could go ahead, saying there was no immediate threat to public safety.