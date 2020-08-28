Anti-government protesters in Thailand tussle with police

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government protesters have tussled with police in the Thai capital as 15 leaders of their movement turned themselves in at a police station to answer a summons linked to a demonstration last month. About 130 supporters joined the 15 activists as they made their way to the station, carrying banners and chanting “Long live democracy” and “Down with dictatorship.” The protesters are part of a student-led pro-democracy movement demanding new elections, constitutional amendment and an end to intimidation of government critics. The almost daily protests are building into the most serious threat yet to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. He took power in a coup in 2014 and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged to all but guarantee his victory.