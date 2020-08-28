AG: Time for former Alabama speaker to go to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to reconsider its decision upholding the 2016 ethics conviction of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Justices on Friday turned down Hubbard’s request to rehear his case. The Alabama Supreme Court this spring overturned five of the counts in Hubbard’s ethics convictions while upholding six others. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said it is time for Hubbard to begin serving his prison sentence. Defense lawyers say they are reviewing their appeal options. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses. His defense lawyers maintained the transactions were all aboveboard.