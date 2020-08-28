A-Rod/J-Lo out of Mets’ bidding amid report Cohen set to buy

NEW YORK (AP) — Former major league star Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have backed out of the bidding to purchase the New York Mets amid reports that the Wilpon family is finalizing a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Rodriguez announced Friday night that despite “a fully funded offer at a record price,” their group was pulling its offer. CNBC reported Friday night that Cohen had entered final negotiations and was expected to finalize a deal with the team in the coming days. The Mets declined to comment.