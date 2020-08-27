Woman charged with arson in an apartment fire on Auburn Court

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Grand jury indicts woman in connection with Auburn Court apartment fire that injured one person.

Michelle Cairns, 52, faces a felony arson charge. She could serve up to 15 years in a corrections facility.

On July 28, a fire started in a multi-family home in the 1200 block of Auburn Court. The fire caused a woman to hospitalized from smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Officials say it took firefighters 15 minutes to control the fire, but the home was damaged and not safe to live in.

Cairns appears in court in September.