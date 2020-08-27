UN official: COVID cases likely far higher than Syria says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. humanitarian official says reports of Syrian health care facilities filling up and increasing death notices and burials appear to indicate that actual cases of COVID-19 “far exceed official figures” confirmed by the government. Syria has so far reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections, including 100 deaths. The U.N. official told the Security Council on Thursday that “rising patient numbers are adding pressure to the fragile health system” in the conflict-torn country now in its 10th year of war. He said many people “are reluctant to seek care at medical facilities,” creating more severe complications when they arrive and “health workers still lack sufficient personal protective equipment.”