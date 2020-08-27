UK’s Liberal Democrat party elects Ed Davey as new leader

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Liberal Democrats have announced a new leader, the party’s first permanent chief since it suffered a disastrous result in the 2019 election. The left-of-center party’s acting leader, Ed Davey, comfortably defeated newcomer Layla Moran in a campaign that was mostly conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Davey is the Liberal Democrats’ fourth leader in five years. The party was once the junior partner in a governing coalition with former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron. But it has suffered poor poll ratings and seen its influence significantly diminished in Parliament in recent years. In a speech Thursday, Davey said he wanted to rebuild the party “to national relevance.”