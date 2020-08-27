Germany calls for end to east Mediterranean military drills

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Germany has called for an end to military drills taking place in the eastern Mediterranean to defuse tensions and create conditions for NATO allies Greece and Turkey to resolve a dispute over offshore energy exploration rights. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ comments Thursday came as EU foreign ministers were set to meet in Berlin to try and pull Greece and Turkey back from the brink of a conflict. The ministers were expected to debate a range of sanctions and other policy options that might convince Turkey to temper its insistence on drilling for energy reserves in disputed parts of the eastern Mediterranean.