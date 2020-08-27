50,000 allowed back home as gains made on California fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 50,000 people forced to flee their homes are being allowed to return after firefighters made progress in putting out massive and deadly wildfires in Northern California. Cooler weather, higher humidity and an influx of equipment and firefighters helped hard-pressed crews battling some of the largest fires in recent state history. Evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties were lifted Wednesday and Thursday, and orders for another 35,000 people in the wine country also were downgraded. The fires burning in and around the San Francisco Bay Area have killed seven people.