Strong storms could bring hail, damaging winds overnight Thursday

A severe storm or two is possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with the greatest risk along and north of Highway 20. Hail and high winds remain the greatest threat.
A larger number of severe storms are possible along a cold front Friday afternoon. Hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: Storms fire along a cold front west of Rockford by Friday afternoon.
IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: A likely broken line of thunderstorms move into the Stateline by 7 PM Friday. The threat for damaging winds and large hail are most prominent, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: Storms quickly move through the Stateline by late Friday evening.
IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: Storms should exit the Stateline by midnight Saturday.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry stretch of weather is set to come to an end late in the week, with storm chances returning.

One more hot afternoon:

Thursday afternoon features highs into the lower 90s as heat indices approach the middle and upper 90s. We'll see continued hazy sunshine, but expect a few more clouds to bubble up during the afternoon. Model guidance suggests a few isolated to widely scattered shower or storms develop between 2 and 6 PM.

A stray shower or storm might bubble up during the heating of the day Thursday afternoon.

This first round of activity isn't likely to feature severe weather, but that could change overnight.

Storm chances overnight Thursday:

The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a severe threat, especially along and north of Highway 20. This area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. Threats from storms overnight Thursday into the predawn hours include hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado. The tornado risk is primarily confined to areas of Central and Southern Wisconsin.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: A small tornado risk is present, especially into Central and Southern Wisconsin.

There remains a degree of uncertainty regarding how exactly the storm threat unfolds overnight into early Friday. Model guidance suggests storm activity remains over Wisconsin, but it's better to be overly prepared than under-prepared.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM THUR.: Futuretrack keeps the bulk of storms across Central Wisconsin.

If storms do make an appearance in Northern Illinois, it's going to be between midnight and 6 AM. Overnight storms are the most dangerous, so be sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts and notifications before going to bed Thursday.

Friday: Stay Weather Aware!:

A potent cold front is going to act as a squeegee Friday afternoon and evening, replacing the recent heat wave with cooler temperatures for the weekend. Before enjoying a sunny and cooler weekend, storms could bring severe storms to the Stateline to wind down the work week.

Friday morning features an isolated shower or storm threat, but the heart of the activity arrives late in the day.

A cold front marching east is going to spark the potential for strong thunderstorms. This threat, highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center, could bring damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado to the Stateline. The severe storm outlook shows an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, or a 3 on a 1-to-5 scale. An enhanced risk simply means severe thunderstorms could be more widespread, especially during the afternoon.

Friday afternoon's threat for storms relies heavily on how early storms impact the atmosphere. Details on this continue to remain murky, but be sure to stay tuned on-air and online for the latest as the forecast evolves.

Justin Ballard

Justin Ballard joined 13 WREX as the weekday morning meteorologist. He’s a proud graduate of UNC-Charlotte and happy to call Rockford home.

