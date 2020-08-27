Storms could bring gusty winds, hail to the Stateline Thursday into Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions have been dry of late, but that's going to hopefully change by the weekend. While much-needed rain is possible, the threat for severe weather is present.

Mostly dry Thursday:

Continued hazy sunshine is likely for most Thursday, but a few storms might dot the Doppler Radar during the heating of the day. Model guidance suggests a few isolated to widely scattered shower or storms develop between 2 and 6 PM. There's a strong likelihood that this threat is overdone by models because a lot of sinking air is across the Upper Midwest thanks to Hurricane Laura.

Overnight thunderstorm threat:

A more substantial round of thunderstorm activity is possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a severe threat, especially along and north of Highway 20. This area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. Threats from storms overnight Thursday into the predawn hours include hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado.

A few strong and severe storms are possible overnight Thursday.

Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail.

There remains a degree of uncertainty regarding how exactly the storm threat unfolds overnight into early Friday. Most model guidance keeps the Stateline area completely dry, which is an entirely plausible outcome thanks to Laura's sinking air.

If storms do make an appearance in Northern Illinois, expect it between midnight and 6 AM. Because storms could fire overnight, be sure to have a way to get weather alerts and notifications.

Stay "weather aware" Friday:

We use the phrase "weather aware" a lot when it comes to severe weather, and Friday is no different. A potent cold front is forecast to swing through the Midwest, effectively sweeping out the heat, humidity, and remnants of Laura.

Cold fronts help to lift air, leading to an increased thunderstorm threat. This threat, highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center, could bring damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado to the Stateline. The severe storm outlook shows an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, or a 3 on a 1-to-5 scale. An enhanced risk simply means severe thunderstorms could be more widespread, especially during the afternoon.

A greater risk for severe weather comes in Friday afternoon and evening.

Strong winds and hail are the highest risks.

While there remain a lot of questions that regarding how exactly storms evolve Thursday night into Friday, stay up-to-date both on-air and online with your 13 Weather Authority.