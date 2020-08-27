Rockford man says he was the victim of a wrong raid by police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On August 20, multiple police jurisdictions raided half-a-dozen properties. They seized drugs, weapons and cash. But a man says one of those properties shouldn't have been raided. His.

"This is where the battering ram hit," said Travis Legge as he runs his fingers over the indentations of his front door.

Legge also showed us a broken door jam, and splintered wood on his apartment doors. He said police caused all that damage when they raided his home.

"They definitely had pistols pointed at me," he said.

Legge and his wife were put in handcuffs at 5 a.m. Legge said he was taken outside in his underwear, completely confused as to why police were invading his home.

"They started questioning me, very insistent that I knew why they were here. Which I didn't," said Legge.

Legge says that's because police had the wrong property.

"They asked me if they could access the upstairs and I said, are you sure you're in the right place?" he said.

13 WREX obtained the warrant Illinois State Police used for 2213 Hancock, which identified the property as a single family residence. It turns out it's a duplex with another address, 2215. That's the home Legge said police meant to raid.

Illinois State Police sent out a news release Wednesday touting the results of its August 20th raids which included seizing more than 85,000 grams of cannabis, almost $100,000, and arresting two men. The release made no mention of raiding a wrong address.

Legge said he's not just upset about the misunderstanding, he's upset with how police handled it once they realized their mistake.

"Despite our cooperation, despite them being in the wrong place, despite everything that was wrong with the way this went, not only did they not apologize for the mistake or inconvenience, literally the last thing the cop said to me before he left the apartment was. 'you better hope we don't ' find out that you know something that you didn't tell us or we'll be back with arrest warrants.'

Legge said he wants police to cover the cost of the damage done to his property. He is also consulting with an attorney.

We asked ISP to comment about the wrong raid, it declined saying the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

It did, however, tell us SLANT, the State Line Area Narcotics Team, was the primary unite serving the warrants at the Hancock address. ISP said SLANT officers do not wear body cameras.