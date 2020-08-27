Pelosi, Meadows to talk virus aid, but outlook dim for deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are set to discuss a stalled COVID-19 aid package. But the outlook for any swift resolution remains bleak because President Donald Trump’s team and Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise. Pelosi and Meadows plan to a phone call Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation. Democrats say they’ve already dropped their $3 trillion proposal to $2 trillion and want Trump’s team to meet them half way, moving their $1 trillion proposal toward $2 trillion. Pelosi says, “We’re not going to budge.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges it’s at a “stalemate.”