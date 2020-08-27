Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies search for missing and endangered man

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -- Ogle County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an endangered missing person.

Harry J. Beauchem is 82 years old and has been missing since 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Beachem is 5'9" and has white hair and blue eyes. He weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen in the 200 block of East 5th Street in Byron driving a blue 2019 Chevy Sonic with Illinois plates V190399. He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say Beauchem has a condition that puts him in danger.

If you have information, or see him, call 911 or 815-732-2136.