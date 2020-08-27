New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the first time the maximum available sentence has been imposed. The March 2019 attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. They also prompted global changes to social media protocols after the gunman livestreamed his attack on Facebook. Judge Cameron Mander says the crimes were so wicked that a lifetime in jail could not begin to atone for them. He says they stemmed from a warped and malignant ideology.