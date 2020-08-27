Neighbors with hoses target fires as crews urge them to stop

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Some people are taking firefighting into their own hands as large wildfires across California stretch crews. Groups of residents are going into evacuated areas to protect homes despite authorities repeatedly warning that it’s not safe and actually illegal. They say people can hinder official efforts to stop the flames. Residents are using hoses and even dirt to keep flames away from homes south of San Francisco. Fire officials say the effort is broader and more organized than they’ve seen before. One resident says the team she worked with got a gas-operated pump to pull water out of wells and pools.