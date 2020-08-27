It’s US against most of UN council on Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and most of the rest of the U.N. Security Council are digging their heels in on diametrically opposed positions over the restoration of international sanctions on Iran. In increasingly intense rhetorical terms, U.S. officials insisted they had acted legitimately in triggering a so-called “snapback” mechanism that would re-impose all U.N. sanctions Iran next month. They said the re-imposition of sanctions is a done deal and nothing can stop it. But almost all other council members flatly rejected that position. The impasse sets the stage for a potential crisis in the Security Council next month.