Investigation: County failed to process ballot applications

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation found that election officials in the Georgia’s most populous county failed to process some absentee ballot applications for the June primary. The state election board on Thursday referred the matter to the state attorney general. After delaying the primary elections because of the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger encouraged Georgia voters to vote by absentee ballot and sent an absentee ballot application to every active voter. Election officials in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, have previously acknowledged the challenges that caused for them, which they have said were exacerbated by the virus outbreak and technical problems. But an attorney for the county says punitive action is not warranted in this case.