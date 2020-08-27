Increasingly, LatAm hospitals allow visits to COVID patients

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — When Augusto Briceño hugged his mother in her bed in the COVID-19 intensive-care ward, he said he sensed the warmth of her body through his protective gloves, and felt full of peace.Despite his grief, Briceño said he felt lucky.The Mater Dei hospital in Buenos Aires is one of the few but growing number in Latin America that allows relatives to be with patients dying of the novel coronavirus, clad in face covering, shield, and protective clothing against infection.