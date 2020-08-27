Hononegah swimming edges Auburn with diving still to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of the top swimmers in the NIC-10 put on an impressive showing at a dual swim meet, with Hononegah leading Auburn 99-93, with diving set to come to finish the meet Saturday.

Auburn's Ursula Koch won all four events she competed in, setting a couple of school records in the process. Lady Knights' senior Ali Cushing won three events, while freshman Ava Hayes won the 100 breaststroke. Hononegah's Gracie Colvin helped lead the way for the Lady Indians, whose depth helped propel them to the win in the swimming portion of the meet.