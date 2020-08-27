Games stop again, this time players decide when they resume

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart. They wanted reform. The Milwaukee Bucks showed how far they’re willing to go to get it by opting not to play in their playoff game Wednesday. Two more games were postponed later in the day, the second time this season NBA basketball came to an immediate halt. Other sports followed, just as they did in March when the season was suspended four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. This time, the players will decide how long the stoppage lasts.