FirstEnergy had big stake in tainted nuclear plant bailout

CLEVELAND (AP) — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has long maintained it had no financial stake in getting out of the business of operating nuclear power plants. But federal authorities say FirstEnergy bankrolled a $60 million bribery scheme aimed at getting the bailout approved in the Ohio Legislature. Critics say the corporation and its leadership team had an intense interest in the bailout that helped smooth the way for FirstEnergy to sever ownership of the plants in federal bankruptcy court. FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones said the company committed no wrongdoing as it faces scrutiny by the FBI, shareholders and independent board members.