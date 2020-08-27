Protesters hit California streets over Wisconsin shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A small protest in California’s capital over the shooting of a Black Wisconsin man has ended peacefully one day after a few protesters vandalized buildings and set fires in two other cities. The Sacramento Bee says an estimated 150 people chanting, “Say his name: Jacob Blake!” marched through downtown Sacramento and briefly halted at the state Capitol. On Wednesday night, hundreds marched in Los Angeles and Oakland over Blake’s shooting by police. Authorities say a few vandalized buildings and lit fires and there were at least a dozen arrests.