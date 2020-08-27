Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is announcing a major change in policy that will allow the central bank to keep interest rates low even if inflation tops its 2% target. In a highly anticipated policy speech, Powell unveiled changes to how it implement the two mandates it has been given by Congress to achieve price stability and maximum employment. Instead of setting a 2% target for inflaation, the new goal says that “following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”