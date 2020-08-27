Esper visit to tiny Palau highlights US-China competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — No nation may be too small or too distant from Washington to be excluded from the Trump administration’s campaign to counter China’s challenge to American dominance in the Pacific. Defense Secretary Mark Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. The North Pacific nation is an archipelago of barely 20,000 people situated southeast of the Philippines. In defiance of Beijing, Palau maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.