Chlorine plant fire has residents sheltering after hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A fire has erupted at a Louisiana chlorine plant after Hurricane Laura plowed through the industrial Lake Charles area. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Greg Langley said workers with hand-held monitors did not immediately detect chlorine releases from the Thursday fire at the BioLab plant. Crews battled the still-smoldering fire into early evening. Downed trees, utility lines and other wreckage initially made reaching the fire difficult. State police spokesman Nick Manale said hurricane winds of well over 100 mph appeared to be a factor, although the cause remained under investigation. State police knew of no reports of injuries, including exposure to hazardous fumes.