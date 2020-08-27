Chinese minister urges multilateralism during European tour

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for multilateralism to be defended, warning during a visit to Norway that those principles are being challenged by “unilateralist and bullying acts.” Wang’s visit to Norway is part of his five-nation tour of Europe this week that also includes Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands. He said multilateralism concerns “the very survival of all countries, particularly medium- and smaller-sized countries.” The diplomat’s top agenda item was expected to be pushing Europeans to guarantee market access to telecom giant Huawei, and broader efforts to keep European countries quiet on Hong Kong and to take Beijing’s side in its tariff war with Washington.