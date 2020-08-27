Champ speaks out on racial injustice with shoes and words

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Golf played on even as other sports in America stopped, and it gave Cameron Champ a chance to speak out at the BMW Championship. First he did it with his shoes. Then, with power words about a desire to find a solution to racial injustice. Champ is one of four players of Black heritage on the PGA Tour. Champ and Tiger Woods are the only players of those four at Olympia Fields for the FedEx Cup playoffs event. Champ says he was inspired by the NBA not holding playoff games. He says playing gave him a chance to express himself.