Canada expects huge jump in mail ballots in a pandemic vote

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The nonpartisan agency responsible for conducting federal elections in Canada says there could be a huge increase in Canadians using mail-in ballots if an election is held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elections Canada says it commissioned public opinion research that shows about 22% of voters would prefer to cast their ballots by mail during the pandemic, while 58% would prefer to vote in-person at advance or election-day polling stations. In last fall’s federal election, fewer than 50,000 of the 18.4 million Canadians who cast ballots did so by mail, and most of those were sent from abroad.