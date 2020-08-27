Bears looking to bounce back with Trubisky or Foles at QB

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears need to bounce back after going from winning the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season to missing the playoffs with an 8-8 record. They acquired Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles to compete with 2017 No. 2 draft pick Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job, one of several moves to shake up an offense that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season. They also signed outside linebacker Robert Quinn to a $70 million contract to boost a top 10 defense. They’re counting on the former All-Pro to take some of the pressure off star pass rusher Khalil Mack.