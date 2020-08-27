Stocks rise after Fed says rates may stay low for longer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing further into record heights on Wall Street Thursday after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates lower for longer. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in afternoon trading, and longer-term yields were also climbing, with momentum swinging higher after a jumbled start to trading. Markets initially made several U-turns after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a highly anticipated speech, where he essentially said the Fed may continue efforts to prop up the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%, as long as it had been weak before then.