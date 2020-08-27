Asia Today: South Korea mulls shorter hours for diners

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are considering reducing working hours of restaurants and cafes as the country counted its 15th straight day of triple-digit jumps in coronavirus infections. The 371 new cases reported by the South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday brought the national caseload to 19,077, including 316 deaths. The country has added more than 4,300 to its caseload over the past 15 days, prompting concerns about overwhelming hospitals. Most of the new cases come from the Seoul area, bumping the region’s caseload to 7,200 and overtaking the southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March that was stabilized by April. The prime minister says the government isn’t ready yet to impose stricter restrictions.