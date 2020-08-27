Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Edinburgh is renowned for its summer arts festivals, which draw hundreds of thousands of people to the Scottish capital each August. But this year’s events have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving artists adrift and many businesses struggling to make a living without the usual throng of tourists. The biggest casualty is the Edinburgh Fringe, a sprawling theater and comedy festival that last year sold more than 3 million tickets. Chief executive Shona McCarthy said cancelling the Fringe for the first time since 1947 was “profoundly sad.” But artists and organizers are determined the festivals will return — even if it’s in a smaller, more digital form.