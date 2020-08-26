Yemeni separatists suspend talks with gov’t, clashes resume

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say fighting has resumed in southern Yemen between Emirati-backed separatists and the internationally recognized government. The renewed violence comes after the separatists suspended participation in talks to implement a Saudi-brokered peace deal. The secessionist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias backed by the UAE, said late Tuesday it informed Saudi Arabia of the suspension, accusing the government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi of mobilizing forces in the southern province of Abyan. There was no immediate comment from Hadi’s government, and a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition embroiled in a years-long conflict in Yemen was not available for comment.