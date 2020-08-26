White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is mulling whether it can take executive action to keep airlines from furloughing thousands of workers in October. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday that if Congress doesn’t act, President Donald Trump will get involved. The comments by Trump’s chief of staff come a day after American Airlines said it will furlough 17,500 union employees and lay off 1,500 management and support staff in October unless Washington provides another $25 billion for payrolls at the nation’s airlines. The industry got $50 billion in grants and loans in March, half of it to help cover payroll costs. In exchange, the airlines could not furlough workers, but that restriction ends Sept. 30.